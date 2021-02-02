Police to hold talks with agencies after threats to port staff

First Minister Arlene Foster has condemned threats against inspection staff at ports in Larne and Belfast as “utterly reprehensible”.

Police are due to hold talks with partner agencies after physical Brexit checks at Belfast and Larne ports were suspended amid safety concerns.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs said on Monday it had decided "in the interests of the wellbeing of staff to temporarily suspend physical inspections of products of animal origin at Larne and Belfast" pending further discussions with the PSNI.

Speaking on View From Stormont, the DUP leader called on those behind the threats to "desist".

Arlene Foster said: “My thoughts of course are with the workers who obviously Mid and East Antrim Council are trying to protect and make sure that they are safe.

"I think it’s utterly reprehensible that anyone who is going to their place of work should be threatened in this way."

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said officials from the PSNI would meet partner agencies to discuss the situation on Tuesday.

"The safety of staff working at points of entry is of the utmost importance to us," he said. "Where we have any credible information we will share that with our partners and take appropriate action.

"We have increased patrols at Larne Port and other points of entry in order to reassure staff and the local community."

It comes after council staff at Larne Port were withdrawn from inspection duties.

Twelve Mid and East Antrim Borough Council staff assisting officials from the department and UK Border Force with checks at the port were withdrawn from their duties with immediate effect on Monday.

The council said the decision was made following an "upsurge in sinister and menacing behaviour in recent weeks".

Graffiti appeared in the area last month referencing tensions about the Northern Ireland Protocol and describing port staff as "targets".

There have also been a number of daubings in Belfast amid anger at the protocol, with a raft of new checks on goods arriving at ports from Great Britain introduced at the start of the year.

The council said the situation had caused "extreme distress and worry to staff" and it had "no option but to withdraw them from their duties in order to fulfil its duty of care and carry out a full risk assessment with the PSNI, Food Standards Agency and Daera".

It apologised for any disruption but said "the safety and wellbeing of staff is of paramount importance".

In addition to fears over graffiti, it is understood staff expressed concerns that individuals had been spotted taking down number plate details.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said he had taken the decision to withdraw personnel at the ports in consultation with his staff.

A spokesman for the department said: "The situation will be kept under review and in the meantime full documentary checks will continue to be carried out as usual."

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Peter Johnston, said: "We have seen what I would describe as deeply troubling graffiti and a very notable upping of community tensions towards the NI Protocol, particularly in recent days.

"The health and wellbeing of our staff is always this council's number one priority and that is why the decision has been taken to withdraw them from their work at the port with immediate effect until we have very real assurances and full confidence that they can go about their duties without fear, threat or concern for their wellbeing."

Sinn Fein councillor James McKeown said: "Our staff will step away from this work and will only return when we are totally satisfied it is safe and right for them to do so.

"There are simmering tensions within the local community at present and we will not stand by and let our staff be targeted when they are just doing their jobs."