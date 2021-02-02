Seventeen further Covid-19 related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

Seventeen people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, according to the latest figures.

The Department of Health recorded 9 deaths in the last 24 hour period and 8 occurred outside that period.

According to the latest daily figures, there have also been 447 new positive cases, out of 2,318 individuals tested. In the last seven days, 3,517 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland.

The hospitals are operating at 92% bed occupancy, with 716 Covid inpatients, 704 Covid-occupied beds, 66 Covid patients in ICU and 58 on ventilators.

The latest figures come as Northern Ireland's chief medical officer, Dr Michael McBride warned that the 'Kent variant' of the virus now accounts for around two thirds of cases here.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health says everyone who is over the age of 65, or who is extremely vulnerable, should have been offered a first Covid-19 vaccination by the end of February.

Dr Michael McBride has urged all people who have been vaccinated against coronavirus to continue following public health measures.

Patricia Donnelly, head of the vaccination programme in Northern Ireland, said the region had passed the landmark quarter of a million number, ahead of where officials had hoped to be at this stage.

She said they are expecting to receive further supplies of vaccine next week.

Asked about the newer vaccines, she said she expects to receive a consignment of the Moderna jab in April.

Novavax has not yet been approved, but Ms Donnelly said she would expect to receive it too.

"Our main programme has been running with the two principal vaccines (Pfizer and AstraZeneca) which have been very effective," she said.

"If we get these others coming along, we will just open more centres, we will use community pharmacy, we will look at other ways we can use the vaccine, but we don't expect there to be very large amounts."