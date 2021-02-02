Tougher penalties for phone use while driving

Tougher penalties for using a hand-held mobile phone while driving in Northern Ireland will come into effect from Wednesday.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon says the existing punishment of three penalty points and a £60 fine will be increased to six points and a £200 fine.

The minister says anyone caught a second time will face a court hearing, disqualification and fines of up to £1,000.

Newly-qualified drivers, who have a ceiling of six points for the first two years after passing the test, will face an immediate ban.

“The changes coming into force tomorrow will I hope go some way to changing drivers’ attitudes and behaviour around the illegal use of mobile phones," said Ms Mallon.

"We need to call time on this offence and I hope that the loss of a licence will be a price no driver will be willing to pay."

Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Roberts says police figures show that driver distraction, together with inappropriate speed, drink and drug driving are consistently the main causes of the most serious crashes which kill and injure people on roads across Northern Ireland.

“We welcome this new legislation which underlines our very straightforward road safety message," he added.

"When you are driving, your focus should be on the road and what other road users are doing, free from any distraction."

The new level of penalty will bring NI into line with England, Scotland and Wales.