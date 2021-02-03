Arrests after arson attack on multicultural centre

Police investigating an arson attack on the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association have made a number of arrests.

The centre at Donegall Pass was damaged in a fire on 14 January and the incident is being treated as a hate crime.

Police said men aged 42 and 49 were detained and a residential property in south Belfast searched - the men have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

They said a 40-year-old man had also been arrested in relation to an incident of criminal damage in the area that was reported to police on 2 October 2020.

He has since been charged with two counts of criminal damage to vehicles and will appear in court next month.

“While our investigation is ongoing, we are continuing to appeal for information about the arson incident, which is being treated as a hate crime," they said.

“The fire, which resulted in serious damage to the building, is unacceptable and we are working tirelessly to identify those responsible and put them before the courts.

“Information can be given to detectives directly by calling 101."