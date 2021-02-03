Eleven more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Eleven more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – nine of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 1,889, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures show there have also been 504 new positive cases, out of 2,795 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 3,404 positive cases.

There are currently 701 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 65 of them in intensive care and 60 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 96%, with Altnagelvin, Antrim Area, the South West Acute and the Ulster Hospital all operating beyond capacity.

There are also 106 confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Robin Swann has warned Northern Ireland's coronavirus transmission rates are still too high.

“Infection numbers have come down, but they are still too high - we must push them down further and keep them down,” he said, speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

“We must continue to work so our health service and its staff get the breathing space they need because they can’t continue to go on like this.”

Mr Swann has urged the public to follow restrictions, keep socially distanced and stay at home as much as possible.

“Every breach of the rules, no matter how small, can do harm, every little hurts,” he said.

It comes as the UK has reached a “hugely significant milestone” in its coronavirus vaccination programme, with 10 million adults now having received their first dose.

That means 15% of residents have now been given their first coronavirus jab.

The UK looks likely to reach its target of vaccinating the 15 million of the most vulnerable by mid-February.

In Northern Ireland, 271,826 doses have been administered.

“That's an increase of over 13,500 in the last 24 hours, one of our highest numbers of vaccines administered over a single day,” the Health Minister said.

Mr Swann added that a “significant” new consignment of the AstraZeneca jab had arrived in Northern Ireland and was currently being delivered to GP surgeries.

“That will allow us to continue the acceleration of our vaccination programme,” he said.