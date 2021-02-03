EU ‘quickly put hands up to NI Protocol mistake’

Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has told UTV the EU had “no intention to cause any political difficulty” when they triggered Article 16 in error.

Uproar was sparked last week when the Northern Ireland Protocol was used by the EU to stop vaccine exports into Northern Ireland – the decision was swiftly reversed.

However, mounting tensions have led to threats of violence around the post-Brexit Irish Sea trade arrangements.

Physical inspections of goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain, which are required under the protocol, have been suspended amid threats and intimidation of staff.

On Wednesday, European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic and Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove held a virtual meeting with the First and deputy First Ministers.

Earlier, DUP leader Arlene Foster and senior party colleagues held discussions with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the issue.

Video: DUP deputy leader Lord Nigel Dodds speaks to UTV

Mr Sefcovic is now set to travel to London next week to discuss the trade issues that have emerged.

Speaking after the virtual meeting, Sinn Féin’s Ms O’Neill said Mr Sefcovic had been “emphatic” that there was no intention by the EU to cause difficulty.

“He put his hands up and said they had made a mistake and that they moved to rectify that mistake very quickly,” she said.

Video: Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill speaks to UTV

Ms O’Neill added that he had apologised on behalf of the commission and asked the leaders to judge the EU on its track record in terms of its support for the peace process, both financially and politically.

“He was very gracious in his apology around that and recognised that it caused some tensions - I accept that apology in the way in which it was intended,” she said.

Ms O’Neill also said Mr Sefcovic was focused on finding solutions.

“He was very clear in terms of the rigorous implementation of the protocol and expects that to be adhered to, but he did recognise we’re only six weeks into the protocol,” she said.