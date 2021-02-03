Inside Covid ward: Staff ‘willing patients to take a breath’

UTV has been inside a Covid ward at the South-West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh where staff trying to save lives recall literally willing their patients to take a breath.

Reporter Sara O’Kane and cameraman Ryan Andrews were given special permission to film inside Ward 8, using techniques to allow for social distancing and wearing appropriate PPE.

They spoke to staff who have been doing their best to cope through the difficult months since the coronavirus outbreak took hold and patients who have felt the full force of the virus.

“We hit the second surge last October and our feet haven’t touched the ground since,” Sister Valerie Topping said.

“The second surge rolled into the third surge – we take every day as it comes and we have good days and bad days.”

I’ve seen staff at the bedside willing patients to take a breath, and I know just what that feels like and that is overwhelming – you’re watching their condition and hoping you can hit a turning point and bring them back. Sister Valerie Topping

Despite spikes over the Christmas and New Year period, there is some hope on the horizon though, with patient numbers finally starting to slow.

“We’re seeing some light at the end of the tunnel,” Valerie added.

It is much needed, with the daily battle against a virus that ravages those vulnerable to it taking its toll on those on the frontline.

Deputy Sister Lynn Gregg, who works in the intensive care unit, described how harrowing caring for those hit hardest by Covid-19 can be.

“I’ve been a nurse nearly 20 years and I haven’t experienced this level of death,” she said.

“And I think one of the hardest things for those of us who are younger is watching young people die. We as nurses will never forget the fear in their eyes.

“And even patients who know they are so sick and they may have to go on the ventilator, they’ll turn to us and they’ll say: ‘Just let me try for a few more minutes.’

“Because they know when they go on that ventilator, they may never come off it and a lot of them haven’t come off it.”

Staff are at breaking point. So many nurses have anxiety they never had before. So many nurses aren’t sleeping at night. It really is breaking point. Deputy Sister Lynn Gregg

Despite her love for her job, Lynn admitted there are days when she does not want to go to work.

“I’ve been nursing nearly 20 years, I’ve been working in ICU for 16, and I love my job,” she said.

“But, if I’m honest, the past year… There have been times I have doubted my career. And I think a lot of nurses feel the same way.”

Amid the dark times are moments of light though, and UTV captured the moment one patient was able to be discharged – still with a road to recovery ahead, but thankful for the “amazing” staff who had sent him on his way.

