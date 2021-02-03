Noah Donohoe case sparks separate storm drain access inquiry

Detectives investigating the disappearance and tragic death of Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe have launched a separate inquiry around access to the storm drain where his body was found.

The 14-year-old went missing in north Belfast on Sunday 21 June 2020.

Despite extensives searches, he was sadly found dead six days later and a post mortem found that he died as a result of drowning.

Police are investigating access to the storm drain network. Credit: Pacemaker

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed: “In addition to the ongoing coronial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Noah Donohoe, detectives have now launched a separate investigation regarding access to the storm drain network, convenient to Premier Drive/Northwood Road in North Belfast, which is owned by the Department for Infrastructure.

“Police are working in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive and Public Prosecution Service and have informed the Donohoe family of the development.”

A full inquest into Noah’s death is set to be heard at Belfast Coroner’s Court on 10 January 2022.