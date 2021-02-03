Lone gunman behind brutal murder in north Belfast

Police say a lone gunman who fired at least five shots was behind the “brutal” murder of dissident republican Daniel McClean in north Belfast.

The 54-year-old former senior member of Óglaigh na hÉireann was shot dead behind the wheel of his car on the Cliftonville Road on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 8.15pm.

“Danny was sitting in the driver’s seat of a red Audi Q2, which was parked in the driveway of a property, when he was approached by a single gunman and shot a number of times,” PSNI Superintendent Jason Murphy confirmed.

“The lone gunman crossed from Clifton Crescent and fired a number of shots at close range.

“This gunman was wearing dark clothing and gloves and, after the shooting, walked back towards Clifton Crescent.”

Superintendent Murphy added: “I have no doubt that local people will have been left extremely traumatised by this ruthless murder.”

This was a brutal and calculated murder carried out by someone who has no regard for life - there can be no justification for it whatsoever. It was carried out in a built up residential area, putting families living there at risk and it is extremely fortunate that no-one else was injured. PSNI Superintendent Jason Murphy

A daughter of the victim posted on social media that she is numb with grief and Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast Paul McCusker told UTV the entire family are heartbroken.

“As you can imagine, heartbroken, devastated, and trying to come to terms with this horrible incident,” he said.

“People locally don’t want this – all it does is add more anxiety and add more stress and trauma to people who live in the area.

“When you bring guns on the streets, all it does is cause misery and devastation.”

Forensic examinations continue in the wake of Daniel McClean's murder. Credit: Presseye

Police have launched a murder investigation and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Urging anyone with information to pick up the phone, Superintendent Murphy added: “Answers to many of the countless questions relating to Danny’s murder lie within the community.

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please contact detectives on 101, or use the MIPP portal.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”