Two charged over £45,000 drugs haul in south Belfast

A man and a woman have been charged with drugs offences after a haul with an estimated street value of more than £45,000 was seized from a house in south Belfast.

The Class A drugs were uncovered, along with a significant quantity of cash, at a property in the Kinnegar Road area of the city on Tuesday.

Those arrested, both aged 50, have been charged with offences including possession of Class A controlled drugs with intent to supply.

PSNI Detective Inspector McCamley said: “The demand for drugs fuels the local drug trade which causes irreparable damage and loss to many families.

“During this global coronavirus pandemic, those who peddle drugs are placing more demand on the NHS.

“The majority of people are working hard to protect the NHS in these unprecedented times – meanwhile, drug dealers are endangering lives and increasing pressures on our emergency services and frontline workers.”