UK and EU to meet NI leaders amid furore over protocol

The First and deputy First Minister are set to hold crunch talks with the UK and EU over mounting tensions around post-Brexit Irish Sea trading arrangements.

Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill will take part in a virtual meeting with Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove and European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic.

They will discuss the furore over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mrs Foster and senior DUP colleagues held a separate virtual call with Prime Minister Boris Johnson prior to the engagement with Mr Gove and Mr Sefcovic.

Following that meeting, a spokesperson for the party said Mr Johnson had indicated he wanted to resolve the outstanding issues with the protocol by the end of March.

"We want to see permanent solutions developed and barriers to trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland lifted," the DUP statement said.

"Sticking plaster solutions and grace periods that kick the can down the road will not solve these problems.

"It is now up to the Prime Minister to back up his words with tangible actions that protect the integrity of the whole of the United Kingdom."

It comes after physical inspections on goods entering the region from Great Britain, which are required under the protocol, were suspended amid threats and intimidation of staff.

Police have insisted there is no evidence that loyalist paramilitaries are involved in the sinister campaign, instead blaming disgruntled individuals and small groups.

On Tuesday, in another sign of heightened tensions in the region, a large group of masked men were seen walking around an area of east Belfast where the Ulster Volunteer Force exerts influence on the community.

Graffiti warning off inspectors has appeared close to ports in recent weeks and police have stepped up patrols at the ports, following the spate of intimidatory incidents.

Mr Gove and Mr Sefcovic chair the UK/EU joint committee tasked with implementation of the protocol.

The meeting comes after Mr Johnson said "urgent action" is needed to resolve outstanding problems.

The protocol is a mechanism agreed by the UK and EU as part of the withdrawal talks to ensure a free-flowing Irish border.

It achieves that by moving regulatory and customs processes to the Irish Sea, focusing on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The inspections and added bureaucracy are required because, under the protocol, Northern Ireland remains in the EU single market for goods and also applies EU customs rules at its ports.

Unionists and loyalists are deeply unhappy with the new arrangements, which came into force on 31 December, believing the protocol has created a barrier between the region and the rest of the UK, undermining the constitutional integrity of the Union.

On Tuesday, the DUP announced a series of political moves aimed at undermining the protocol.

Its strategy includes opposing any protocol-related legislation at the Stormont Assembly and refusing to participate in any exchanges with the Irish Government related to the operation of the protocol.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said issues over the Northern Ireland Protocol would not be solved by cutting relationships.

Tensions have been heightened following the controversial events of last Friday when the European Commission was forced to backtrack on a threat to suspend part of the protocol.

The botched move by the EU would have struck at the heart of the protocol's main function - to facilitate a free-flowing Irish border - by placing restrictions on vaccines moving into Northern Ireland from the bloc.

While the EU stepped back from the brink, after an evening of frantic diplomacy, the episode further angered loyalists and unionists and emboldened them to press their demands for an end to the protocol.