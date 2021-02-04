Drugs and cash seized by police investigating East Belfast UVF

Cocaine, cannabis, diazepam, drug dealing paraphernalia, and a quantity of cash has been seized been seized by police investigating criminality linked to the East Belfast UVF.

Officers from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force searched a property in the east of the city on Thursday as part of an ongoing operation.

Detective Inspector Hamilton said: “This search is evidence of our continuing commitment to tackling the harm caused by drugs in our communities.

“These drug criminals, who hide behind the badge of paramilitaries are a scourge on society.

“They prey on vulnerable members of our community to line their own pockets, leaving a trail of misery in their wake.”

DI Hamilton added: “We will continue to listen to the community and act on information they provide, so I would encourage members of the public with information regarding drug dealing to call 101, or you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”