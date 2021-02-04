Video report by UTV reporter Barbara McCann

Devised in Angola, a single dance craze has swept the globe and given us something to smile about during the pandemic.

Jerusalema is a song by South African house musician Master KG. Friends in Angola filmed themselves dancing to the hit - the moves have since been recreated the world over. From health workers to nuns to children, everyone is getting involved.

When the Swiss Police took up the challenge, it sparked a virtual dance-off with the Irish Garda.