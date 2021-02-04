Five people rescued following arson attack in south Belfast

Five people, including a child, have been rescued following an arson attack in south Belfast.

It is believed that a car was set alight before the fire spread to nearby vehicles in the ground floor car park of an apartment block on Eglantine Avenue early on Thursday morning.

The fire service say that smoke from the car then spread to the building above and entered the flats.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Credit: Press Eye

Firefighters rescued and evacuated four adults and one child from the building, who were then provided with care by the ambulance service.

One person has been taken to Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment.

At it's height, four fire appliances, one high reaching appliance and 24 personnel were in attendance at the incident.

While Eglantine Avenue has been closed, a spokesperson for the fire service has said the fire is under control and crews are dampening down the area.

They added that the cause of the fire is under investigation, however police have since said they are treating it as a "serious" arson attack with intent to endanger life.