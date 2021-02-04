NI students to receive £500 payment over Covid disruption

Students based in Northern Ireland are to receive a £500 payment to reflect pandemic disruption to studies.

All students from the UK or EU currently enrolled on a full-time higher education course in the region will receive the one-off discretionary payment.

The scheme, agreed by the executive on Thursday, will cost £22m and an estimated 39,900 students will be eligible.

The initiative is part of a wider financial support package of £37.7m for higher education, which also includes:

£8.5m to address student financial hardship, digital poverty and to support student unions with mental health provision

£4.1m for the provision of a safe working, learning and research environment

£3.1m to compensate universities for lost income arising from rental pauses and releasing students from accommodation contracts

Overseas students from outside the EU, however, are not eligible.

The move has been welcomed by the Vice-Chancellors of both Queen's University Belfast and Ulster University.

The Covid Disruption Payments are set to be issued to students by the end of March.

SDLP Economy spokesperson Sinead McLaughlin welcomed the adoption of her party's proposal.

"While £500 is not everything students deserve, it will provide some relief to the many who have been struggling and I welcome the fact Minister Dodds has finally adopted our proposal,” she said.

“There are still many issues outstanding - particularly how we support part-time students and those studying in Britain - and I will continue to encourage the Economy and Finance Ministers to work together to bring forward proposals to support these groups.

"They cannot and should not be left behind.”