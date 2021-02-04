Police investigating 'reckless' gun attack in Coleraine

A police investigation is underway after a number of shots were fired at a house in Coleraine.

It happened in the Dundooan Park area of the town at around 8pm on Wednesday evening.

Two shots shots struck the front window and one hit the front door.

Shots were fired at a house in the Dundooan Park area on Wednesday evening. Credit: Press Eye

Two men were inside the house at the time however they weren't physically harmed as a result of the attack.

Detectives investigating the the incident have described it as a 'reckless act' and are working to establish a motive.

They've appealed for anyone with information regarding the crime to get in touch.