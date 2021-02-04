Ten more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Ten more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – four of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 1,899, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 412 new positive cases, out of 2,405 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 3,205 positive cases.

There are currently 671 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 68 of them in intensive care and 63 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 95%, with Antrim Area and the South West Acute Hospital operating beyond capacity.

There are also 99 confirmed and active outbreaks in care homes.

Meanwhile, the vaccination programme for care homes is almost complete, with staff and residents at over 453 such facilities having now received both Covid-19 jabs.

To date, 100% of care homes have been visited and offered the first dose and 90% have been offered the second dose.

Deirdre Webb, Assistant Director of Nursing at the Public Health Agency, was tasked by the Department of Health to assist with the implementation over the past eight weeks.

“Everyone involved was committed to getting our older care home population and staff vaccinated as quickly as possible, as the care home sector has been so greatly affected by Covid-19,” she said.

“There are still some small pieces of work to do with those who didn’t get vaccinated at the time of our visits, as they may have been ill or may have just moved into their care home, and to complete the round of second doses, but the bulk of the work is now complete.”

Moyna Clarke, a resident in New Croft Care Home in Holywood, Co Down, said: “I was one of the first in the queue for the vaccine as I knew it would give me protection.

“I look forward to the future and the day that we would be rid of this awful virus.”

The vaccination programme is continuing among the wider population, beginning with those most vulnerable, but people are urged to continue to maintain social distancing, wearing face coverings and washing hands regularly.

According to the PHA, while vaccines offer excellent protection, there is still a chance that a vaccinated person could contract Covid-19.

It is also possible that a vaccinated person, while protected themselves, may still pass the virus on to someone who has yet to get the jab.

At a briefing in Dungannon on Thursday, First Minister Arlene Foster said one in seven people in Northern Ireland had already received a first vaccine dose.

She added that the current lockdown has made a “major difference” in efforts to suppress the virus.

“In real terms, this means that many thousands of people have been protected from this deadly virus, some of whom would have not survived contact,” she said.