Two men arrested over murder in north Belfast

Detectives investigating the murder of dissident republican Danny McClean in a gun attack in north Belfast have arrested two men.

The pair, aged 39 and 46, were detained on Thursday and taken to Musgrave PSNI station for questioning about the brutal killing.

The 54-year-old former senior member of Óglaigh na hÉireann was shot dead behind the wheel of his car in the Cliftonville Road area of the city on Tuesday evening.

Police say a lone gunman who fired at least five shots carried out what they say was a “brutal and calculated” murder.

“There can be no justification for it whatsoever,” PSNI Superintendent Jason Murphy said.

“It was carried out in a built-up residential area, putting families living there at risk, and it is extremely fortunate that no-one else was injured.”