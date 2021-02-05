A corporate manslaughter investigation is underway in relation to the death of teenager Noah Donohoe, police have confirmed. The 14-year-old's body was recovered in a storm drain six days after he went missing in north Belfast in June 2020.

His disappearance prompted a major search operation, with hundreds of people from across Belfast involved.

A post-mortem examination established that he died as a result of drowning.

Earlier this week, detectives launched an investigation regarding access to the storm drain network.

This is in addition to an ongoing coroner's investigation.