Fines for non-essential travel across the border to come into effect next week

People living in Northern Ireland who cross the border without a reasonable excuse will face a fine of 100 euro from next week, the Garda has said.

The new measures will apply to anyone who is “not ordinarily resident” in the Republic.

Gardai said they will come into the effect at 7am on Monday.

The force said if enforcement is required a fixed payment notice for 100 euro will be issued to each person who is in breach of the regulation.

For example, if gardai stop a car with a driver and two passengers then each of the three adults will receive a fine of 100 euro.

The new rules mean the Garda can turn back day trippers from Northern Ireland who cross the border.

Under Ireland’s current Covid-19 public health restrictions, travel is restricted to within five kilometres of a person’s home except for essential reasons.

To date this year, about 4,600 people have been fined for breaching Covid-19 regulations.

About 3,500 of the fines were for non-essential travel including around 375 for non-essential journeys to airports/ports.

People travelling to an airport or port to take a holiday abroad are now liable for a 500 euro fine for undertaking a non-essential journey.

The Government has advised against all non-essential travel.

Gardai said they have intervened in house parties across the country this year, with some 301 fines issued to people either organising or attending house parties.

Under the current regulations, people face a fine of 500 euro for organising a house party, while the penalty for attending a house party is 150 euro.

Gardai have also issued 94 fines to people for non-wearing of face masks.

Six people are due to appear in court next month for failing to pay non-essential travel fine within 28 days of issue. They face a potential penalty of at least 1,000 euro and/or a month in prison.

John Twomey, Deputy Garda Commissioner Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said: “Despite the significant challenges and sacrifices, the vast majority of people continue to comply with the public health advice. We thank them for that and ask them to keep it up.

“However, there also continues to be a minority who are putting themselves, their loved ones, their friends, and their neighbours at risk of getting Covid-19 by not adhering to the regulations.

“Covid-19 doesn’t switch-off so that people can attend parties, or go on holidays, or gather in large groups.

“The message is clear and has been for some time – people should only make essential journeys, reduce their contacts, practice social distancing, and wash their hands. Please stay safe and keep others safe by staying home.”

The gardai said nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities across the country will continue this weekend to enforce public health regulations.

They have reminded people to stay within their five-kilometre limit when they exercise.

Friday saw 35 additional deaths due to Covid-19 and 1,047 new cases of the virus confirmed in Ireland.

The Department of Health said 29 of the deaths occurred this month, while six occurred last month.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 63-96 years.

As of 2pm on Friday, there were 1,221 people with coronavirus in hospital, of which 181 were in ICU.

There were 51 additional hospital admissions within a 24-hour period.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “No single intervention is perfect at preventing the spread of COVID-19, it takes many different individual actions to slow down the spread of the disease.

“Every action you take is another layer of protection between you and the virus – the more layers you have the more protection you have.”

“Public health measures are based on this principle. Keep physical distance from others, wash hands regularly, avoid crowds, wear face coverings and vaccines all provide you with layers of defence against Covid-19.”