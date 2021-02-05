A man has required hospital treatment after being attacked with a knife in Co Down.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was stabbed in the Stream Street area of Newry at some time before 5.45am on Friday.

He was found with multible stab wounds to his face in what police have described as a "particularly vicious attack."

As of Friday morning, the victim's condition has not yet been established but he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at hospital.

PSNI Inspector Alastair Macdonald said: “The man – aged in his twenties – was found injured in the Stream Street area of the city.

"He had sustained several stab wounds to his face and was taken to hospital by colleagues from the Ambulance Service, where he is currently receiving treatment to injuries." Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.