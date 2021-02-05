Retail sector calls for certainty as shopper footfall plummets

Northern Ireland's retail sector has called for certainty as shopper footfall has plummeted across the region during the latest lockdown.

New figures from the BRC-ShopperTrak footfall monitor show that year-on-year footfall in Northern Ireland decreased by 66.9% in January.

The month did, however, see a shallower drop in footfall than the 77.2% slump witnessed during the first lockdown in May.

It was also the shallowest decline of all UK regions this month, above the national average of 76.9%.

Year-on-year footfall in Belfast decreased by 60.7% in January. Credit: PressEye

A representative for the retail sector in Northern Ireland said the impact is the result of the pandemic as well as post-Brexit trade disruption, and say what the sector "needs now more than ever is certainty."

"Certainty as to the scope and timing of support for retail businesses because of the current lockdown. Certainty as to the extension to the grace period to allow business to implement the new changes to how we trade," Aodhán Connolly said.

The director of the NI Retail Consortium continued: "Certainty over the long term sustainable solution to simplifying trade between GB-NI. Certainty as to the vision for recovery for our towns and cities."

With the first full month of a new national lockdown, January certainly won’t have been the start to the year retailers were hoping for, as once more they had to shut up shop and inevitably footfall plummeted Andy Sumpter, retail consultant at ShopperTrak

Shopping centre footfall in Northern Ireland slid by 79.0% for the month, down from -45.5% in December.

While year-on-year footfall in Belfast decreased by 60.7% in January, a 13.4% worsening from December.

Andy Sumpter, retail consultant at ShopperTrak, said: “With the first full month of a new national lockdown, January certainly won’t have been the start to the year retailers were hoping for, as once more they had to shut up shop and inevitably footfall plummeted.

“But while it’s easy to let shuttered stores paint a bleak picture for the future of the high street – with many retailers now having faced almost a full year of store reopenings and closures as waves of Covid-19 have ebbed and flowed – it’s important to remember that when retail has reopened from lockdown, demand for in-store shopping has returned each time.”