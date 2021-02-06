Pedestrian dies after west Belfast hit-and-run crash

A pedestrian has died following a hit-and-run crash in west Belfast.

Police said Richard Gerard Boyle, aged 42 and from Dunmurry, was struck by a vehicle which failed to stop in the Stewartstown Road area on Friday night.

He was taken to hospital where he died.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the collision and he remains in custody at this time, assisting police with their enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, which was reported just before 10.20pm, has been asked to contact detectives.