Retail sector calls for certainty amid challenging start to new year

The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with the end of the Brexit transition period, have been described as creating the retail sector's "perfect storm".

New figures show year-on-year footfall in Northern Ireland was down by 66% percent last month.

Aodhán Connolly from the NI Retail Consortium says it has been a "particular poor" start to the year for the sector, and what is needed now is "certainty".

He explained: "There's a lot of certainty needed, certainty as to what the scope and timing of support from the Executive is going to be.

"Certainty as those new trade solutions that week need the EU and UK to give us, and quite simply as far as - is this lockdown and release circle going to happen again?

"Until we have certainty on all those things we simply don't know what the high street is going to look like."