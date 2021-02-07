Dissidents blamed after two men shot in the legs in Derry

Two men remain in a serious condition in hospital after being shot in the legs in Londonderry.

Police said the shooting incidents happened in an alleyway in the Rinmore Drive area, close to the Creggan shops, on Saturday evening.

They said a 48-year-old man was shot twice in the leg, in his thigh and shin, while a 31-year-old man was shot in his thigh.

Dissident republicans have been blamed for the attacks, which police described as "reckless" and "brutal".

A spokesperson added: "Our officers are continuing with their enquiries into these savage attacks, which we believe were carried out by dissident republicans.

"The fact the victims were shot in a residential area at a time when people would have been out and about shows just how reckless those responsible are, and how they have no regard whatsoever for life."

Police said Saturday night's incident brings the number of shootings in the city since the start of the year to four.

"Carrying out attacks like this during a global health pandemic is particularly repugnant," they added.

"We know the majority of people are working hard to keep their community safe and to protect the NHS, yet these violent criminals are endangering lives and increasing pressures on our emergency services and frontline workers.

"I am appealing to the public to help us remove these violent criminals from our community by bringing any information they have to us.

“In particular, we want to hear from anyone who was in the area at around 6:30pm and saw what happened to call our detectives at Strand Road on 101."

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan condemned the incident, and she added: “There is no place for guns or this type of activity on our streets.

"We are in the middle of a pandemic, our health service is already stretched to the limit. This is the last thing people of this city want to see.

“Anyone with information on what happened should bring it forward to the PSNI.”