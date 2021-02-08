Chief constable rejects claims of 'scapegoating' officers

The chief constable has rejected claims of "scapegoating" two inexperienced officers, following a controversial operation at a memorial event for victims of a Troubles atrocity.

Simon Byrne apologised for the scenes that unfolded in south Belfast on Friday at a commemoration for the 1992 Sean Graham bookmakers massacre.

Officers intervened amid suspicions that the public gathering breached coronavirus regulations.

Mr Byrne announced on Saturday that one officer has been suspended and another repositioned following the incident on the Ormeau Road. The actions have been taken pending the outcome of a Police Ombudsman investigation into the events.

The chief constable has revealed that the two officers involved were relatively inexperienced, having only joined the PSNI in July last year.

Over the weekend Sinn Féin claimed there was a nationalist crisis of confidence in policing after officers intervened at the commemoration.

Angry scenes unfolded when police challenged participants amid suspicions the size of the public gathering breached coronavirus regulations.

Mark Sykes, who was shot several times in the 1992 outrage, was handcuffed and arrested in chaotic exchanges captured on social media. He was released a short time later.

Last week police officers failed to arrest anyone when they encountered a large gathering of masked loyalists staging an apparent show of strength in east Belfast.

Sinn Féin says the two incidents are evidence of two-tier policing.

The PSNI has also been facing claims of discriminatory policing from loyalists and unionists, who are angry that officers have not intervened when large crowds have gathered for the funerals of former IRA men.

The most high profile of these occurred last June when senior Sinn Fein figures joined hundred of mourners at the funeral of well-known republican Bobby Storey.

Simon Byrne is due to meet delegations from the DUP and Sinn Féin on Monday.