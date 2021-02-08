Fines for non-essential cross border travel come into effect

People living in Northern Ireland who cross the Irish border without a reasonable excuse face a 100 euro fine from Monday.

The new measures apply to anyone who is "not ordinarily resident" in the republic of Ireland.

The Garda said, if enforcement is required, a fixed payment notice for 100 euro will be issued to each person who is in breach of the regulation.

If gardai stop a car with a driver and tow passengers then each of the three adults will receive a fine of 100 euro.

The new rules mean the Garda can turn back day trippers from Northern Ireland who cross the border.

Under Ireland's current Covid-19 public health restrictions, travel is restricted to within five kilometres of a person's home except for essential reasons.

Around 4,600 people have been fined for breaching Covid-19 regulations in Ireland.

About 3,500 of the fines were for non-essential travel, including around 375 for non-essential journeys to airports and ports.

People travelling to an airport or port to take a holiday abroad are liable for a 500 euro fine for undertaking a non-essential journey.

The Irish government has advised against all non-essential travel.