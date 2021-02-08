Men arrested on suspicion of painting Irish Sea border graffiti in Larne

Two men have been arrested in Larne on suspicion of painting graffiti condemning Irish Sea border checks.

At around 9:40pm on Saturday, officers received a report in relation to two men reportedly spray painting graffiti on property on Main Street in the port town.

Slogans were painted at various locations in the town on Saturday, one stating "Larne says no to Irish Sea Border."

Police responded to the report and found two men in the area of Main Street.

Officers searched a vehicle in the area and a number of items were seized and taken away for further examination.

Police subsequently arrested two men in the Church Road area of Larne on suspicion of offences, including criminal damage and possessing of an article with intent to damage property.

They both remained in custody on Sunday evening.

Police are also investigating further reports of graffiti in the town on Point Street, Bank Road and Redlands Road.

Inspections at Belfast and Larne ports were suspended a week ago amid concerns over the safety of staff.

That came after separate graffiti appeared last month threatening port staff.