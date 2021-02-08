Pair released unconditionally in north Belfast murder investigation

Two men who were arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Danny McClean in north Belfast last week have been released unconditionally.

The pair, aged 46 and 38, were detained last Thursday by detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Mr McClean.

The 54-year-old former senior member of Óglaigh na hÉireann was shot dead behind the wheel of his car in the Cliftonville Road area of the city last Tuesday night.

Police enquiries are continuing.