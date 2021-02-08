Twelve more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Twelve more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – nine of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Three of the deaths occurred outside the last 24-hour period, but had not previously been reported.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 1,943.

The latest figures also show there have been 296 new positive cases, out of 1,431 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 2,921 positive cases.

There are currently 598 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 60 of them in intensive care and 54 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 92%, with Antrim Area, the South West Acute and the Ulster Hospital all operating beyond capacity.

There are also 94 confirmed and active outbreaks in care homes – a drop of 25 in the last seven days.

The vaccination programme of care home staff and residents is said to be largely complete and continues among the wider population.