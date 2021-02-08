Two men charged with Irish Sea border graffiti granted bail

Two men charged with painting graffiti in a Northern Ireland port town condemning Irish Sea border checks have been granted bail.

William Donnell, 21, from Belfast Road in Larne and Mitchell Leeburn, 25, from Deerpark Road, Kilwaughter, Larne appeared before Coleraine Magistrate’s Court on Monday via video-link from a PSNI custody suite in Antrim.

Both face several counts of criminal damage and a further count of possessing an article, namely spray paint, with intent to damage property.

All the alleged offences occurred on Saturday in Larne.

The charges relate to graffiti at a variety of locations in the town, including on several retail outlets, Northern Ireland Housing Executive properties, a Roads Service road sign, a number of walls and a billboard.

Police objected to bail on the ground the two accused could commit further offences.

District Judge Peter King granted bail with several conditions attached, including a night-time curfew and a prohibition on entering Larne town centre.

New regulations have been in place since Brexit Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

Slogans were painted at various locations in the town on Saturday, one stating “Larne says no to Irish Sea Border”.

On Monday, the court heard that some of the slogans appeared to include “target signs”.

Inspections on animal-based food produce arriving at Belfast and Larne ports were suspended last Monday amid concerns over the safety of staff.

That came after separate graffiti threatening port staff appeared last month.

Officials from Mid and East Antrim Council, Stormont’s Department of Agriculture and the EU Commission all stopped working at the facilities, which carry out checks required as part of Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

Environmental health staff from Mid and East Antrim Council returned to their duties at Larne Port on Friday.

It has not been confirmed when the other officials, who work at both Larne and Belfast, might return to work.