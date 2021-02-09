Physical checks to recommence at Larne and Belfast ports

Physical checks of animal products at Larne and Belfast port are to recommence on a phased basis.

A DAERA spokesperson said a decision was made following a full threat assessment from the PSNI and conducting their own internal risk assessment.

Port staff and unions were also contacted to put mitigations in place.

In a statement, a DAERA spokesman said: "The Department’s Permanent Secretary and Chief Veterinary Officer have confirmed that physical checks on Products of Animal Origin at all Northern Ireland’s Points of Entry are planned to recommence on a phased basis."

Last week, Department for Agriculture and council workers were withdrawn from Larne port, following growing concerns for their safety.

On Friday, council workers returned to their posts and from Wednesday 10 February, as will Department employees.

Sinn Fein's John O'Dowd said 'serious questions remain' over the decision of Mid and East Antrim Council to remove workers from the Port of Larne on reports of threats.

In a statement, the MLA for Upper Bann said: "There is no place in society for threats against workers and everyone should be able to go about their work free from fear or intimidation."

Mid and East Antrim Council need to clarify what information it was operating from and basing its decisions on if it was not the information given to it by the PSNI. John O'Dowd MLA, Sinn Féin

Trade unions are jointly disputing some of the claims of threats voiced by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council last week.

NIPSA, Unite and the GMB unions are now calling for Mayor Peter Johnston to withdraw his comments, attributing claims that registrations of workers' cars were being recorded by individuals as they arrived for work.

Speaking to UTV, Mr Johnston said: "Admittedly, if it was only from the unions, if they were the only people contacting us, I could understand there was perhaps a different approach.

But you have to remember, on that day we had information from multiple stakeholders and the wording of the unions correspondence to me and to us as a council was quite strong. Cllr Peter Johnston, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

The DUP councillor continued: "I'm not going to go into details of who said what because there were a lot of conversations that by the very nature have to be confidential."