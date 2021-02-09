Ten more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Ten more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – six of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The other four deaths occurred outside the last 24-hour period, but had not yet been reported.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 1,953.

According to the latest figures, there have also been 275 new positive cases, out of 1,663 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 2,685 positive cases.

There are currently 579 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 60 of them in intensive care and 57 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 96%, with Antrim Area and the South West Acute Hospital operating beyond capacity.

The number of confirmed and active outbreaks in care homes continues to fall and is now at 90.