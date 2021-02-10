Thirty firefighters spent Tuesday evening tackling a blaze at the old Downe Hospital in Downpatrick.

Police say the fire in the three storey derelict building was started deliberately.

Five fire appliances from Downpatrick, Ballynahinch and Newcastle were used to bring the flames under control, after it was reported at around 7:30pm.

There were no casualties.

It is believed that a number of rooms inside the property were damaged and the fire extinguished following the incident. PSNI Inspector Weatherald

Local MP Chris Hazzard said the community are angered to see another fire at the site.

Speaking about the incident, the Sinn Féin MP for South Down said:

“I commend the Fire and Rescue Services for their efforts to tackle the blaze.

“The emergency services are under pressure at this time and do not need this type of incident."

Police are asking anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact them.