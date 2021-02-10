Four coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

Four people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland have died in the last 24 hours, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 1,957.

There were also 336 new coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday, following the lowest daily cases on Tuesday since 1 October.

Northern Ireland has been under strict lockdown restrictions since December following a spike in the number of cases of the virus.

In the last seven days, there have been 2,596 positive cases.

The highest cases are currently in Belfast (71), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (53) and Mid Ulster (52).

There are currently 544 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 61 of them in intensive care and 57 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 96%, with Antrim Area, Royal Victoria, South West Acute and Ulster hospitals operating beyond capacity.

The number of confirmed and active outbreaks in care homes continues to fall and is now at 83.