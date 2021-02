A 32-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Danny McClean in north Belfast last week.

The man was detained on Wednesday evening and has been taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning over the fatal shooting of Mr McClean.

The 54-year-old former senior member of Óglaigh na hÉireann was shot dead behind the wheel of his car in the Cliftonville Road area of the city last Tuesday night.