Coalmen in their 80s still delivering to customers in Co Antrim

Two Co Antrim coalmen in their 80s who have continued delivering coal to customers throughout the pandemic have been labelled local heroes.

Bert Dickson, who turns 87 in August, and his younger brother Richie Dickson, 82, took over the family business forty years ago and are still going strong.

Customer Tom Frazer said: "These two men, they're two legends in the coal trade and they're an institution in this countryside.

"Whatever the weather, rain, hail or snow, they'll always get the coal to you."

Bert still does the delivery rounds while Richie, who is semi-retired, takes care of the orders. Credit: UTV

The pair from Upper Ballinderry are not afraid of hard graft, stepping in to help their father with the business when he became ill.

After a lifetime in the trade Richie says there's a trick to lifting the 50kg bags of coal.

"It's all according to the way you put them on your back. If you balance them right they don't seem heavy."

If you start to worry about your age life would not be worth living Richie Dickson

Bert admits changing attitudes to fossil fuels may force the demise of the traditional coalman, however the octogenarian says he has no intentions of retiring anytime soon.

"I'm blessed with good health and I meet people every day and it gives me incentive to go forward, and also it gets me out and keeps me fit."