Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove and the European Commission's vice president have reiterated their "full commitment" to the Good Friday Agreement following talks in London.

A joint statement released by the Cabinet Office said Mr Gove and Maros Sefcovic had a "frank but constructive discussion" in which they reiterated their commitment to implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In the statement, it said the two had agreed to "spare no effort" to implement solutions mutually agreed on December 17 and to "intensify the work" of the Specialised Committee on the Protocol in order to address all outstanding issues.