Vaccination booking staff abused by people seeking appointments

People ineligible for the Covid-19 vaccine are abusing staff after being refused appointments, Stormont's Department of Health said.

Only those aged 65-69 are being invited to phone up or use an online booking tool to get an appointment for the vaccine.

A total of 381,894 jabs have been administered, head of the programme Patricia Donnelly said.

She urged those in the priority group to come forward without delay.

She said: "Unfortunately, there have been some instances of people who are not eligible for the jab phoning up to try to get an appointment.

"Some become abusive when they are informed that they cannot book.

"This is unacceptable behaviour and it must stop.

"I am concerned that misuse of the telephone booking system is making it harder for people who are eligible to get through - and putting them off making that all important appointment."

Online and telephone booking for those aged 65-69 were introduced late last month, with a surge of initial appointments made. Demand has slowed since then.

The Department is advising that some slots are still available for the coming days.

Head of Northern Ireland's vaccination programme Patricia Donnelly Credit: PA

Ms Donnelly added: "We are also seeing cases of some people double booking - by telephone and online.

"This is taking appointments from others. Please turn up when you have made an appointment.

"Please don't phone up if you are not eligible - you won't get a booking. "And please be courteous to staff on the telephone lines."

She said she fully understood that people were anxious to receive the protection that the vaccines offer.

"Let me assure everyone that we are rolling out the vaccination programme as quickly as we can.

"While it is not a race, I believe our progress to date would be the envy of many other countries."

Nearly all care home residents have received a second jab, bar those which were dealing with an outbreak.

Plans are being progressed to see the clinically extremely vulnerable at mass vaccination centres.