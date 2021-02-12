103 deaths involving Covid-19 reported by NISRA

There has been a slight drop in the number of Covid-related deaths in the last fortnight, according to NISRA's weekly statistics.

There were 103 deaths involving Covid-19 in Northern Ireland during the week January 30 to February 5.

Up until last Friday the total death toll since the start of the pandemic was 2,614.

The figures from the Northern Ireland Statistic Research Agency present a broader picture of the impact of the virus with data obtained from death certificates.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Of the 2,614 deaths, 1,676 (64.1%) took place in hospital, 737 (28.2%) in care homes, 13 (0.5%) in hospices and 188 (7.2%) at residential addresses or other locations, NISRA said.

The comparative number of deaths reported by the Department of Health up until February 5 2021 was 1,923.

The Department of Health's daily figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus.