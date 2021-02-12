Body of man shot dead in north Co Dublin removed from the scene

The body of a man shot dead in north Co Dublin has been removed from the scene in Ballymun.

The man, aged in his 40s, received a number of gunshot wounds as he walked along Belclare Terrace at about 9pm on Thursday. He died at the scene.

Gardai said on Friday morning that the man’s body has been taken to Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be carried out by Dr Linda Mulligan of the Office of the State Pathologist later on Friday.

Gardai at the scene in Ballymun, north Dublin Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

An investigation is under way and a technical examination of the scene is being conducted by members of the Garda technical bureau.

A section of Belclare Terrace and adjacent Poppintree Park have been cordoned off.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward.

Officers are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Belclare Terrace and Belclare Park areas between 8pm and 9.15pm on Thursday and may have camera footage, both dash-cam and mobile phone footage, to make it available to them.

The Garda said they are aware of video footage and images circulating in the aftermath of the shooting.

They have asked people not to share this material out of respect for the family.

Anyone with any information in relation to this matter should contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Local Fianna Fail TD Paul McAuliffe said the hearts of many in Ballymun would “sink” seeing the bad news about Ballymun in the media, “knowing this has started feuding in the past and that many people with addiction are being exploited by those making millions”.

“I regret the loss of life and am thinking of the family concerned,” he said.