Child killer convicted of abusing two girls

A mother robbed of her young daughter at the hands of a child killer has welcomed his conviction for sexually abusing two girls.

Belfast man James Junior McKinstry Craig was handed a 21-year sentence in 1998 for murdering schoolgirl Sonia Forsythe.

He beat her to death in his Sydney Street West flat in 1991, before hiding her body in his coal bunker. Her remains were discovered by workmen in April 1996.

On Thursday, Craig was convicted for historic sex offences following a two-week trial at Belfast Crown Court.

The jury returned guilty verdicts on five charges committed against two children in the late 80s and early 90s.

Craig was remanded into custody, and will be sentenced next month.

In a statement Sonia's mother Audrey said: "I am glad the girls are getting justice and hopefully this will keep him off the streets for longer.

“We have always said that he was a danger to society."