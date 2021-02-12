Clinically extremely vulnerable can book vaccine appointments

People in Northern Ireland who received a shielding letter because they are clinically extremely vulnerable can now book vaccine appointments.

Some slots for the weekend are already available for online booking and telephone booking will be available from next week.

The Department of Health says the jabs will be administered at the seven regional vaccination centres.

People will need to bring their shielding letters to the appointment with them in order to confirm their eligibility.

GPs are currently vaccinating people aged 70 plus, while the vaccination centres began vaccinating 65 to 69 year olds at the beginning of the month.

Just over three hundred and eighty one thousand vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland so far, and a quarter of all adults here will have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine by the weekend.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “A start has already been made on the CEV category and offering booked appointments will help to accelerate this.

“I would again appeal to everyone to be patient – whether that’s waiting on the line to book your vaccination appointment by telephone or waiting your turn in the vaccination programme.

“We will get to everyone, the programme is steadily advancing and is making good progress.”