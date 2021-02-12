Foster urges ‘permanent solutions, not sticking plasters’ for NI Protocol issues

Trade problems created by the Northern Ireland Protocol need permanent solutions, not sticking plasters, Arlene Foster has said.

The DUP leader and Stormont First Minister restated her demand for the protocol governing GB-to-NI trade post-Brexit to be ditched after the UK and EU reiterated their “full commitment” to the new arrangements.

Mrs Foster’s remarks came as her predecessor as first minister and DUP leader Peter Robinson told Northern Ireland unionists they could not oppose the protocol at the same time as being part of an administration that implements it.

Is the scrapping of the protocol more important than the continued operation of the Assembly? A choice may have to be made Peter Robinson, former first minister and DUP leader

Mr Robinson said only extreme action by unionists was likely to extract any significant changes to the protocol.

He indicated that unionists effectively face a choice of learning to live with the new arrangements or collapsing Stormont’s powersharing institutions.

Mr Robinson highlighted that the latter course of action would potentially impact Northern Ireland’s fight against Covid-19.

“Is the scrapping of the protocol more important than the continued operation of the Assembly?” he wrote in the Belfast News Letter.

“A choice may have to be made.”

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove and the European Commission’s vice president Maros Sefcovic held talks on Thursday night aimed at finding resolution to issues with the protocol’s first six weeks of operation.

A joint statement issued at the conclusion said Mr Gove and Mr Sefcovic had a “frank but constructive discussion” in which they agreed to “spare no effort” in implementing solutions.