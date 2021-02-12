Health authorities urge people to stay safe over February mid-term break

The Public Health Agency is urging people to mindful of the COVID-19 guidance over mid-term break. Dr Gerry Waldron, Head of Health Protection at the PHA, said: “After a very tough winter we are all looking forward to nicer weather and brighter days, but right now we are in a very important moment of the pandemic.

"After weeks of home-schooling and working from home for many of us it might be tempting to break up the monotony of everyday life but it’s essential that we don’t become complacent," Dr Waldron warned.

His comments come as the reproductive rate of the virus in the community, the R number, is thought to be between 0.75 and 0.85.

“The sacrifices we have all made during this lockdown are making a difference, and infection rates are dropping," Dr Waldron continued.

Dr Gerry Waldron is urging the public not to take any unnecessary risks. Credit: PA

"That combined with the roll out of the vaccination programme provides many reasons to be hopeful as we approach February mid-term, but it remains as important as ever to continue following the rules if we are to have better times ahead.”

Ahead of the mid-term break, the Public Health Agency has again reiterated its core advice to help stop the spread of coronavirus:

Wear a face covering

Maintain social distancing

Wash your hands regularly

Dr Waldron continued: “The rule to stay at home remains in place as we are still in lockdown, and although many people will be off work and children will have more free time during the day it’s really important that we all stay local, do not travel around the country and don’t mix households.

We can still take exercise locally, so to keep active you could think about working out a different walking route around your area for each day of the week to provide physical activity for the family with a bit of variety. Dr Gerry Waldron

“The advice is simple, but it is there for a reason – to help keep us and those around us safe. Don’t take unnecessary risks, exercise common sense, and take every step available to help protect yourself, your loved ones and the community," Dr Waldron urged.