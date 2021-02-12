Henderson to captain Ireland in Six Nations clash with France

Iain Henderson is set to captain Ireland for the first time as they face France in the Six Nations.

The Ulster skipper will become the 108th player to captain Ireland after Johnny Sexton was among a host of senior players ruled out of Sunday's must-win clash.

Fly-half Sexton and vice-captain James Ryan failed head injury assessments, while scrum-half Conor Murray has sustained a hamstring problem and Peter O'Mahony is suspended.

After naming his side on Friday afternoon, Andy Farrell admitted Ireland's squad depth will be severely tested - but says he's upbeat about his contingency plans.

He says Henderson, who came off the bench in last weekend's game in Cardiff following a knee problem, "brings authority" and "also brings a calmness".

Farrell added: "I think that was one of the really pleasing aspects of the weekend against Wales regarding going down to 14 men, there was a calmness throughout the leadership group and Iain was right, front and centre of all of that.

"He'll do exactly the same, he will see it as a challenge, he will get excited about it and I am sure he will lead the boys very well."

The enforced absences have also resulted in Farrell naming an inexperienced half-back pairing of Billy Burns and Jamison Gibson-Park, ending Rhys Ruddock's international exile.

Ireland face having to beat the French to keep alive their Six Nations title hopes and bounce back after their defeat to Wales in last weekend's opener.

Sexton and Ryan each suffered head injuries during the 21-16 loss and were unable to satisfy return-to-play protocols, while Murray was ruled out just before Farrell named his team.

Flanker O'Mahony was hit with a three-match ban earlier this week after a costly 14th-minute red card in Cardiff.

His suspension means Leinster man Ruddock will come into the back row for his first Ireland appearance since coming off the bench in the 2019 World Cup quarter-final defeat to New Zealand.

Burns, meanwhile, has been trusted with filling the sizeable boots of Sexton despite a costly late error against Wayne Pivac's men.

Farrell has backed the Ulster player - who has won just four caps - to bounce back from missing touch with a penalty in the final seconds of their opening-weekend defeat.

"He's been great. He's strong, Billy. He's a proper footballer," said Farrell. "Everyone makes mistakes and, at international rugby, he understands the extent of that.

"But he's a true professional, his team are right behind him, and he's trained outstandingly this week.

"We've had plenty of conversations, like I do with the rest of the team. You always try and help them find the reasons why and the process that they have been through, and see how they are able to cope and park and move on.

"Come Tuesday, Billy has been absolutely fine."