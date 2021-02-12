Hundreds join retired Larne paramedic in litter-picking initiative

A retired paramedic from Larne has recruited hundreds of litter-picking volunteers to help clean up the town.

Abe Agnew, 72, and his dog Bobby, have been clearing rubbish off the roads for years.

During the pandemic, the duo caught the attention of locals who were spending more time at home.

They now have an army of volunteers - 200 and counting - of people wanting to do something positive during lockdown.

Abe told UTV: "I started looking for volunteers and thought I'd maybe get half a dozen people of like mind.

"The half a dozen has become 200 within three months."

Known as the 'Ec

o Rangers', volunteers now cover over 50 miles of road from Carnlough on the Coast Road through to the town centre, to Islandmagee, Kilwaughter, Ballynure and even as far as Carrickfergus.

Filled with emotion, Abe told UTV that he was so proud of the team and of the town.

But the feel-good spirit doesn't end at Larne.

The Eco Rangers now have a sister group on the North Coast which will cover Ballycastle right through to Castlerock.