A 50 year old man, arrested after the sudden death of a woman, has been released on police bail after post mortem results proved inconclusive.

The 32 year old woman's body was found in the Carrickdale Gardens area of Portadown on Tuesday 9 February.

Speaking about the case, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Gibson, from the Major Investigation Team said, "Our enquiries into the death of this young woman are ongoing." Earlier in the week, DCI Gibson said: "We believe that the deceased was in the area of Carrickdale Gardens in the company of a male at around 5pm on Monday 8 February.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area from this time until the early hours of Tuesday morning or who has any other information."