Nine coronavirus-related deaths in last 24 hours

Nine people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland have died in the last 24 hours according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll recorded by the department to 1,975.

407 new coronavirus cases were also confirmed, an increase compared to Thursday’s figure of 253.

In the last seven days, there have been 2,393 positive cases.

Yesterday the Health Minister expressed concern that the number of close contacts linked to positive cases is on the rise.

The Executive are due to meet next week to review Northern Ireland’s current lockdown restrictions.

There are currently 488 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 58 remain in intensive care and 51 are on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is continuing to drop and is now at 92% and the Royal Victoria Hospital is continuing to operate beyond capacity.

The number of active outbreaks in care homes has now fallen to 78.