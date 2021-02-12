A second financial support scheme for taxi drivers affected during the pandemic has been announced by the Department for Infrastructure.

The maximum amount of support available will be £3,000 and it will cover a 12 month period up until March 2021.

Drivers who were unable to work due to shielding, or had partial insurance, will also be able to apply.

I fully appreciate the difficulties that many taxi-drivers, alongside many other workers and businesses, have faced during this last year. Nichola Mallon MLA, Infrastructure Minister

Announcing the scheme on Friday the Infrastructure Minister said she recognised there had been gaps in support available for the industry.

“While support has been put in place, there have been gaps which is why I stepped up to provide support for the bus and coach industry and for our taxi drivers.

"Today I am pleased to open a second taxi scheme which will provide support to drivers covering the 12 month period from 22 March 2020 to 21 March 2021.”

Drivers who were not eligible for the first scheme can still be eligible for the second one, and support will be backdated.

Detailing the scheme, Nichola Mallon said the extra support reflects the continuing restrictions on hospitality and retail.

The Minister added: “The maximum amount of support available will be £3,000, including any payment already made under the first scheme, and will be dependent on the number of days that taxi drivers had insurance in place over the period."

This new scheme will be open until 26 February.

Full details and how to apply